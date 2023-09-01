President Bola Tinubu has declared his support for a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Health’s National Eye Health Programme and the Peek Vision Foundation to provide more than 5 million pairs of eyeglasses to Nigerians impacted by eyesight challenges across the country.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communication Ajuri Ngelale after the visit of the founder and CEO of Peak Vision Foundation Prof. Andrew Bastawrous to the President at the state house Abuja.

President Tinubu’s previous eye initiative

Speaking during the visit, the President recounted his experience with his mother who was troubled with eye problems and how it propelled him to engage in similar initiatives during his time as Governor of Lagos state.

In his words, “So I made a promise to her that I will pursue the mass provision of eye care vigorously and that I would provide free eye screenings and surgeries to people because of that question my mother asked me and because of her passion to see others healed.

“We eventually impacted the eye health of millions of people in Lagos, and you could see their joy over the immediate sight enhancements when they were given a pair of glasses,”

Prof. Andrew Bastawrous speaks

The founder and CEO of the Peak Vision Foundation spoke of his childhood experience with eye problems and how it affected his performance in school until it was resolved.

He said, “Good vision unlocks human potential. It improves earning, learning, and wellness for individuals, communities, and countries.”

The President further expressed his commitment to the initiative saying “I am in support of this initiative, and I will encourage the mobilisation of further commitment to see this through and to reach vulnerable people all across our country. Some parents may not pay attention to this, but I will, because I am touched,”

About Peak Vision Foundation

The CEO of Peak Vision Foundation commented on President Tinubu’s health team which he called “an excellent team which has demonstrated leadership in the sector”

He further spoke of the work his foundation had done and the support they had received in countries like Kenya and Botswana.

Specifically, he said the foundation had received around 200 million eyeglasses of which a significant portion will come to Nigeria.