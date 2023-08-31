The Federal Government is gearing up to review the contracts signed with contractors responsible for maintaining federal roads in Ogun State. Minister of Works, Mr. Dave Umahi, unveiled this intention during his inaugural visit to the Governor’s office in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The primary objective of this review is to empower the state government to actively engage in the construction and maintenance of major federal roads situated within its borders.

This visit marked the first official trip by Minister Umahi to Ogun State since assuming office in Abuja. Leading a delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Works, he embarked on a working tour aimed at providing them firsthand insights into the conditions of the federal roads under discussion.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to robust infrastructural development, Minister Umahi assured, “We will review the contracts of all federal roads in Ogun to enable governments at both state and federal levels to take necessary steps to ensure no road is left unattended to.”

FG to shift to concrete roads

A notable shift in the government’s approach is the renewed emphasis on concrete road construction. Minister Umahi underscored that concrete roads offer heightened durability and cost-effectiveness.

In his words, “Concrete construction is more durable and cost-effective, just as it will create job opportunities for cement manufacturers as well as reduce the quest for forex transactions on road projects,”

While acknowledging the financial constraints faced by the ministry, Minister Umahi expressed his ministry’s readiness to collaborate with stakeholders who can play a pivotal role in successfully executing projects.

During the visit, Minister Umahi conducted an inspection of the ongoing Ajebo-Ogunmakin road project, which spans approximately 42 kilometres.

He noted that the project’s progress currently stands at around 21% and assured that efforts would be escalated to ensure its timely completion.

Gov. Abiodun speaks on the poor state of federal roads in the state

Prior to the Minister’s address, Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed his deep concern and frustration regarding the deteriorating condition of federal roads within the state.

He stressed that the poor state of these roads had been a substantial hindrance to the region’s socio-economic advancement.

The governor also shared his previous attempts to gain control of certain federal roads for rehabilitation purposes, all of which were unsuccessful.

He said, “All efforts made in the past were rebuffed, and there is now the need for urgent steps to ameliorate the sufferings of residents,”