The Federal Government has directed all international airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) with effect from October 1, 2023.

The directive by the government is to give room for the total maintenance work at the airport.

This was made known by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during a tour of the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Managing Director, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

The minister, while speaking at the sideline of the airport tour, directed the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the new terminal – MMIA Terminal 2.

Keyamo also suspended all contracts, projects, concessions in the sector until further notice.

He said: “All airlines should vacate the MMIA before October 1 and relocate to MMIA Terminal 2.”

Nigerian Air suspended

Keyamo, who said that the old international terminal building would be shut down during the period of repairs, also promised reforms in the aviation sector.

According to him, all arrangements under his predecessor, Hadi Sirika, including the planned Nigeria Air, have been put on hold, to enable proper audit of contracts.

The minister, who also took a bus ride to inspect the perimeter fence of the airport, said his focus is on aviation safety.