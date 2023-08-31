Nigerian equities market ended the trading session for August 2023 bullish as Investors continue to buy into blue-chip firms.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.16% higher to close at 66,548.99 index points as against 66,439.53 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

Likewise, the market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N61 billion to close at N36.423 trillion, 0.16% higher than the N36.362 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 66,548.99 points

% Day Change: 0.16%

% YTD: +29.85%

Market Cap: N36.423 trillion

Volume Traded: 620.98 million

Value: N7.18 billion

Deals: 7,972

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed positive as NGXGROUP (10.00%) led gainers, MULTIVERSE (-10.00%) led losers while STERLING was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume was 2.54% lower than the previous day’s session as 620.98 million units of shares were traded today.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

NGXGROUP, SEPLAT, and TRANSEXPR led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00%, +9.95%, and +9.38% respectively.

Meanwhile, MULTIVERSE, NASCON, and HONYFLOUR led the top losers’ chart as they lost –10.00%, -9.81%, and –8.11% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was lower trading activity in terms of volume as 620.98 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 637.19 million traded from the previous day’s session.

STERLING led the chart in terms of volume as 160.99 million units were traded. TRANSCORP (135.69 million) and FIDELITY BANK (57.62 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

led the chart in terms of volume as 160.99 million units were traded. (135.69 million) and (57.62 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today. In terms of value traded, DANGOTE SUGAR (N1.60 billion) led the chart followed by TRANSCORP (N847.54 million) and STERLING (N531.39 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as GTCO (1.1%) and ZENITH BANK (0.15%) both closed in a negative rout.

(1.1%) and (0.15%) both closed in a negative rout. While BUA FOODS, BUA CEMENT, DANGOTE CEMENT, AIRTEL AFRICA, and MTN NIGERIA all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed trading as GTCO (1.1%), UBA (1.45%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (0.61%) and ZENITH BANK (0.15%) all closed positive while only FBN HOLDINGS closed flat.