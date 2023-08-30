In a move aimed at optimizing operational procedures within the port ecosystem, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has taken steps to temporarily halt the processing of trucks into terminals through virtual parks according to a report from Vanguard.

The suspension, effective immediately, was communicated in a notice issued to stakeholders by the NPA’s partner, Truck Transit Parks (TTP).

The notice stated that all virtual parks operating on the Eto platform are to be immediately suspended until further notice.

According to TTP, trucks entering the ports must now undergo processing via the Eto platform and should have either originated from a physically approved NPA truck park, a pre-gate facility, or an export processing terminal.

Part of the notice reads: “As part of the ongoing efforts to streamline and optimize the operational processes within the port ecosystem, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has directed that processing of trucks through virtual parks should be suspended.”

Trucks affected

The suspension applies to all types of trucks seeking access to the ports, including Reefer containers and Fish trucks. These vehicles will still be permitted access to the ports but are required to pass through an approved park prior to reaching the port premises.

Acknowledging the potential impact of this directive on operations, the notice further states: “We are cognizant that this directive might warrant adjustments in your operations. Your cooperation and understanding during this period of evaluation and adjustment are greatly appreciated, as we collectively work towards improving and enhancing the efficiency of our port operations.”

Reaction from maritime transport owners

Reacting to this development, Mr. Bala Sani Mohammed, the Secretary General of the Association of Maritime Transport Owners (AMATO), explained that the virtual park concept was initially introduced to facilitate the processing and evacuation of diplomatic and export cargoes.

However, he noted that this system has been misused and exploited to fraudulently move trucks into the ports. Mr. Mohammed clarified: “The virtual truck parks were created to take care of perishable export cargoes so that they can get to ports as soon they are processed via the virtual truck parks but the entire process has been abused.”