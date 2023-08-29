In an era of economic instability and rapid change, efficiently managing personal finances becomes even more important.

Navigating through challenging times requires a combination of strategic planning, intelligent decision-making, and agility for Nigerians.

The turbulent times are not peculiar to Nigeria but are a global issue. The financial landscape from a global perspective for Nigeria’s economy can be volatile and unpredictable. Moreso, given the current economic challenges in Nigeria with soaring prices of goods.

It’s important to have some tips to navigate turbulent times.

Have a budget

The importance of creating a budget cannot be overstated, and it is most important to stick to the budget. In turbulent times such as this, it’s important to create a budget from your daily income. This helps you stay focused and be financially disciplined, knowing full well that volatility can rob you of the little you have saved or invested.

Cut out unnecessary spending

This stems from creating a budget. In turbulent times, it’s important to cut out any expenses that you consider unnecessary or non-essential. During turbulent times, it’s not the time to gather or spend lavishly; it’s a time to be prudent with your finances.

Also similar is the fact that you have to prioritize your essential expenses. You have to always consider essential things such as food, housing, and healthcare.

Emergency Fund

As much as it’s difficult during these times, you should strive to have an emergency fund that helps you get things done quickly. If you are an individual who is self-employed, you can create an emergency fund that will help you get any of your tools fixed as quickly as possible when they’re faulty.

Save energy

This is also a time to conserve and save energy to cut the cost of some of your bills. You might consider making some changes, such as turning off appliances in your home when not in use, to save money.

Stay informed

This period also requires you to make conscious efforts to stay informed and glued to platforms that keep you updated and abreast of economic and financial changes on a daily basis. A change in the FX market could affect your business or income.

Invest wisely

At this point, people become desperate due to the nature of the economy and will readily jump on any available investment scheme to make extra income. You might have to consult the services of a financial adviser before you make any commitment to investing in any business, as Ponzi schemes are usually on the rise during this period.

It’s important to keep in mind that maintaining financial stability during difficult times requires a combination of short-term changes and long-term preparation. In order to successfully navigate economic issues, it’s important to continue being flexible and proactive with your money management.