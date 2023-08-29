The Federal Government has said the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is finally scheduled to be completed by mid-September, many years after the reconstruction of the ever-busy highway commenced.

This was made known by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, during a working visit to the sites of completed and ongoing Federal Government projects in the Lagos State.

The construction work is currently ongoing on the last stretch of both sides of the expressway which has missed several completion deadline.

The minister started his inspection tour at outer Marina Road, in Victoria Island, a project constructed under the SUKUK financing option by the Federal Government.

He then moved to the newly rehabilitated Eko Bridge, then to Ijora Olopa, the Lagoon section of Eko Bridge and Apapa.

Umahi was briefed by officials of the ministry and contractors handling different projects on that axis.

As of the time of writing, the minister is also expected to inspect the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the reconstructed Apapa Oshodi expressway, the Deep Sea Ports, and other Federal Government projects on the Lagos and Ogun corridor.