The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has demolished a building in the Federal Capital Territory for being erected on unapproved land.

Recall that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had vowed to go against developers whose buildings go against the Abuja Master Plan as well as those erected on unapproved land within the country’s capital.

The Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, demolished a building in the Wuse Zone 6 District of Abuja, FCT.

The demolished building was a fully completed multimillion-naira complex located on Plot 226, Cadastral Zone AO2, Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District.

The plot on which the demolished building was erected is said to belong to Oba Oyebade Lipede, the Alake of Egba land, but one Alhaji Adamu Teku allegedly took over the land and constructed the duplex against all warnings.

Confirming the development, the Director of, the Department of Development Control of the FCTA, Mukhtar Galadima, said his team carried out an extensive investigation to verify the original owner of the plot, given varying claims by the parties.

What he said

Galadima said:

“We demolished the duplex because somebody built without valid title and building plan approval on someone else’s land. Investigation revealed that the developer is not the owner of the plot, which is why we had to remove the building.

“We allowed the building to this stage before demolishing it because we had to follow all the processes. He was served all the notices to stop work, but being a recalcitrant developer, he continued without heeding, the notices we served.

“After our investigation, we ascertained the original allottee, so we have to remove it. We are going to consult the legal department to know the next action against the developer.”