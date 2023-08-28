The Nigerian equities opened the last trading week of August on a positive note, extending gains from the previous session as investors continued to take positions on blue-chip firms.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.90% higher to close at 66,151.38 index points as against 65,558.91 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N324 billion to close at N36.205 trillion, 0.90% higher than the N35.881 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
NGX ASI: 66,151.38 points
% Day Change: +0.90%
% YTD: +29.07%
Market Cap: N36.205 trillion
Volume Traded: 311.12 million
Value: N3.92 billion
Deals: 7,193
How Stocks Performed
- Market breadth closed positive as Transcorp (10.00%) led gainers, CWG (-10.00%) led losers while Access Holdings was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
- Trading volume was 12.61% lower than the previous day’s session as 311.12 million units of shares were traded today.
Top Gainers and Top Losers
- Transcorp, Thomaswy, and Dangote Sugar led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00% each.
- Meanwhile, CWG, JOHN HOLT, and NEM led the top losers’ chart as they lost -10.00%, -9.80%, and -9.54% respectively.
Top Traded Stocks
- There was lower trading activity in terms of volume as 311.12 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 356.02 million traded from the previous day’s session.
- Access Holdings led the chart in terms of volume as 43.70 million units were traded. Transcorp (28.50 million) and Dangote Sugar (16.03 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.
- In terms of value traded, Dangote Sugar (N820.84 million) led the chart followed by Access Holdings (N703.33 million) and Transcorp (N181.73 million) to round up the top three.
SWOOTs Watch
- Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as only BUA Foods (9.09%) closed positive.
- Zenith Bank (-0.15%) and GTCO (-0.28%), both closed negatives. While BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, Airtel Africa, and MTN Nigeria all closed flat.
FUGAZ Update
- Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed trading sessions as UBA (0.36%) and FBN Holdings (0.3%) both closed positive.
- Access Holdings (-3.32%), Zenith Bank (-0.15%%), and GTCO (-0.28%) all closed negative.
