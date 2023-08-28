The Nigerian equities opened the last trading week of August on a positive note, extending gains from the previous session as investors continued to take positions on blue-chip firms.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.90% higher to close at 66,151.38 index points as against 65,558.91 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N324 billion to close at N36.205 trillion, 0.90% higher than the N35.881 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 66,151.38 points

% Day Change: +0.90%

% YTD: +29.07%

Market Cap: N36.205 trillion

Volume Traded: 311.12 million

Value: N3.92 billion

Deals: 7,193

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed positive as Transcorp (10.00%) led gainers, CWG (-10.00%) led losers while Access Holdings was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

(10.00%) led gainers, (-10.00%) led losers while was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session. Trading volume was 12.61% lower than the previous day’s session as 311.12 million units of shares were traded today.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

Transcorp, Thomaswy , and Dangote Sugar led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00% each.

, and led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00% each. Meanwhile, CWG, JOHN HOLT, and NEM led the top losers’ chart as they lost -10.00%, -9.80%, and -9.54% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was lower trading activity in terms of volume as 311.12 million units of shares were traded today compared to the 356.02 million traded from the previous day’s session.

Access Holdings led the chart in terms of volume as 43.70 million units were traded. Transcorp (28.50 million) and Dangote Sugar (16.03 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

led the chart in terms of volume as 43.70 million units were traded. (28.50 million) and (16.03 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today. In terms of value traded, Dangote Sugar (N820.84 million) led the chart followed by Access Holdings (N703.33 million) and Transcorp (N181.73 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as only BUA Foods (9.09%) closed positive.

Zenith Bank (-0.15%) and GTCO (-0.28%), both closed negatives. While BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, Airtel Africa, and MTN Nigeria all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks saw mixed trading sessions as UBA (0.36%) and FBN Holdings (0.3%) both closed positive.

(0.36%) and (0.3%) both closed positive. Access Holdings (-3.32%), Zenith Bank (-0.15%%), and GTCO (-0.28%) all closed negative.