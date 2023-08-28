President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials seeking to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly without proof of direct participation in UNGA’s official schedule of activities.

Reducing the Cost of Governance

NTA reports that this move by the President is part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria.

By this directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event.

Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

The President also warns that henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation.

What to expect at UNGA

President Bola Tinubu is set to engage in a significant diplomatic encounter as he meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting, scheduled to take place during the U.N. General Assembly from September 18 to 26, has garnered significant attention due to its potential implications for regional cooperation and shared interests.

The invitation for the meeting was conveyed to President Tinubu by U.S. presidential envoy and assistant secretary of state for African affairs, Molly Phee, underscoring the importance of the engagement.

With President Tinubu assuming the role of chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), his involvement in resolving critical regional issues has been pivotal.

A focal point of the discussion between the two leaders is expected to be the evolving situation in Niger, where a military junta recently seized power, prompting concerns within the international community.