Presidential Tribunal has reacted to a rumour that a date has been scheduled for the judgement of the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 polls.

A tweep by the name Serah Ibrahim on X (formerly Twitter) made a tweet around 11:51pm on August 27, that the PEPC “has set September 16, 2023, as the judgement date for the Peter Obi and Labour Party’s case against Bola Tinubu, INEC, Shettima, and APC.”.

The tweet has gone viral, amassing over 522.5k views, 2840 reposts and 5798 likes, at the time of writing.

The Secretary of the PEPC panel, Barrister Josephine J. Ekperobe told news reporters that “No date yet.”, when asked to give confirmation on the news of September 16, 2023, being set as the date for the judgment of the petitions challenging President Tinubu’s election.

More details to follow…