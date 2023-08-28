The National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NATCOM revealed its plan to employ and train 300,000 personnel across the country to make the country safer.

This was made known in a statement by the Acting Director-General of NATCOM, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro in Abuja on Sunday.

Adegbenro said the Commission is looking to employ about 7,000 energetic and trainable youths from each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to tackle illegal arms proliferation in the country.

The Acting Director-General of NATCOM disclosed that the Commission would collaborate with other security agencies in the country to achieve its vision.

The statement further revealed that the initiative to employ about 300,000 personnel to address the prevalent problem of illegal weaponry also aimed at reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

Adegbenro said the initiative aligns with the “eight-point agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in which security is the focal point.”.

What the statement said

The statement by the Acting Director-General of NATCOM reads:

“We are going to employ about 300,000 personnel across the country to make our nation a safer place. We won’t just employ them, they will all undergo effective training.

This in itself will also reduce the unemployment rate in the country. We shall join forces with other security agencies in driving our course.

“We are aligning fully with the eight-point agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in which security is the focal point. Of course, with no security, the development will be hard to come by.

“Regarding the employment of 7000 personnel per state, those interested should be on the lookout for the guidelines on national dailies, but one thing is certain, we are looking for energetic and trainable youths”