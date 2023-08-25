President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a term of four years.

Her professional background

Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas has over twenty-two years of international, progressive management experience gained from working in executive management positions in the UK, Germany, Belgium, South Africa and Nigeria and in diverse industries including Legal, Oil and Gas, Telecommunications, Financial Services and Technology.

She holds an LL.B (Hons.) from the University of Buckingham and a Post Graduate in International Relations from the University of Kent at Canterbury, UK. Her areas of expertise include:

Strategy Development and Implementation

Programme and Project Management

Risk Management

Stakeholder and Third Party Management

Budget Forecasting and Management

Business Development

Resource Management

Process Development and Re-engineering

Change Management and Financial Analysis

Before her recent appointment, she served on NELMCO’s management team. Prior to joining NELMCO, she held senior management positions in national and multinational companies.

In Europe, she held roles focusing primarily on high-level, high-skilled, cycle Programme/Project Management and Implementation of multi-million Euro infrastructure development projects/programmes in Financial Services and Technology companies.

In Africa, her previous roles include Company Secretary/Head of Legal Services/Operations and projects, Group Head Strategy/PMO/HR & Admin and Programme Director in a variety of industry sectors.

Note that NELMCO is a product of the Electricity Power Sector Reform Act 2005 (EPSRA), with a very specialized role to play, in ensuring the success of the Electricity Sector Reform. NELMCO was incorporated on August 21st, 2006 as a limited liability company, under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (1990) (CAMA).

As one of the successor companies created under EPSRA and consistent with the directive of NCP, NELMCO was designated to assume responsibility for all of the PHCN liabilities leading up to the November 1, 2013 handover of the companies, as well as the management of the non-core assets of the companies, prior to disposal of same.