Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.51% year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2023, which is 0.2% points higher than 2.31% recorded in the previous quarter but 1.03% lower compared to 3.54% recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

This is according to the recently released Gross Domestic Product report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The performance of the GDP in the second quarter of 2023 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 4.42% and contributed 58.42% to the aggregate GDP.

The agriculture sector grew by 1.50%, an improvement from the growth of 1.2% recorded in the second quarter of 2022. The growth of the industry sector stood at -1.94% relative to -2.3% recorded in the second quarter of 2022. In terms of share to the GDP, agriculture, and the industry sectors contributed less to the aggregate GDP in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Oil sector

The real growth of the oil sector was –13.43% (year-on-year) in Q2 2023, indicating a decrease of 1.66% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022 (-11.77%).

Growth also decreased by 9.22% points when compared to Q1 2023 which was –4.21%.

The Oil sector contributed 5.34% to the total real GDP in Q2 2023, down from the figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2022 and down from the preceding quarter, where it contributed 6.33% and 6.21% respectively.

The nation in the second quarter of 2023 recorded an average daily oil production of 1.22 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.43mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2022 by 0.22mbpd and lower than the first quarter of 2023 production volume of 1.51 mbpd by 0.29mbpd.

Non-oil sector

The non-oil sector grew by 3.58% in real terms during the reference quarter (Q2 2023). This rate was lower by 1.19% points compared to the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2022 and 0.81% points higher than the first quarter of 2023.

This sector was driven in the second quarter of 2023 mainly by Information and Communication (Telecommunication); Financial and Insurance (Financial Institutions); Trade; Agriculture (Crop production); Manufacturing (Food, Beverage & Tobacco); Construction; and Real Estate, accounting for positive GDP growth.

In real terms, the non-oil sector contributed 94.66% to the nation’s GDP in the second quarter of 2023, higher than the share recorded in the second quarter of 2022 which was 93.67% and higher than the first quarter of 2023 recorded as 93.79%.

