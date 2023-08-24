President Bola Tinubu has asked the delegation of Islamic leaders (Ulamas) to return back to Niger Republic for another round of diplomatic dialogue with the coup leaders.

This is coming less than 2 weeks after the intervention team of Nigerian Islamic leaders led by Bala Lau, met with the leader of the Niger military junta, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, who agreed to diplomatic dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after the meeting.

The directive was given by Tinubu on Thursday after a meeting with the top clerics led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who came to brief him on the outcome of their dialogue with the military junta in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Tinubu made the decision in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

After the meeting with the president, Dahiru Bauchi, who led the delegation, spoke to State House correspondents and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to meet with the president.

He also reiterated the Ulamas’ commitment to peaceful and amicable dialogue with the military junta in Niger Republic.

Going back to ensure peace

Bauchi said, “First and foremost, we thank Allah for giving us the opportunity and we appreciate and commend the efforts of his excellency the president.

“And as you saw, we have just met with him and told him all what went on there in Niger and he appreciated and he still has us the mandate that we should continue to make this dialogue and discuss with the junta over there, because they gave us listening ears and we are sure, through peaceful discussions we’ll be able to achieve what we want.

“We are still going back there to ensure that through peaceful and amicable ways, as spiritual leaders, we’ll be able to do and contribute what we can be able to do.

“What we want? We don’t want war, we want peace to reign in our region. So may Allah continue to bless the president for giving us this opportunity.

“We want serious and fervent prayers from the entire community, across the region so that Allah will grant us that so that peace and harmony will continue to reign.

“Without peace and harmony, there’s nothing we can do. We can’t even enjoy the dividends of democracy and you cannot even practice your religion.

“I’m optimistic, Insha Allah, with this intervention, Allah will answer our prayers.”