James Heappey, the Minister of State for the Armed Forces in the United Kingdom, has declared support to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its efforts to reinstate democratic governance in Niger Republic.

He made these remarks after meeting with Nigeria’s Defense Ministers and Military leaders to address the political situation in Niger.

He also met with Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS commission, assuring the UK’s support to assist in bringing back constitutional order to Niger. He said:

“The UK supports ECOWAS is calling for the peaceful restoration of constitutional order and democracy in Niger and we’ll work with both ECOWAS and our partners across West Africa to support them in that aim.”

“The UK and Nigerian armed forces have a longstanding partnership through which we continue to tackle violent extremism and other security threats in West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.”

“We stand with ECOWAS in condemnation of the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and members of the government, as well as the unacceptable conditions under which they are being held, and call for their immediate release.”

ECOWAS Intervention in Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had turned down Niger Republic’s military junta’s proposed three-year power transition plan.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, while speaking with BBC noted that ECOWAS would not accept extended transition periods in the region.

The commissioner said:

“Ecowas is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time”

“The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility, which is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them.”

The Coup in Niger

Niger had plunged into a state of political turmoil since late July when President Bazoum was forcibly removed from power in a coup carried out by the presidential guard.

The coup garnered intense international criticism and has brought renewed instability to a volatile region in Africa that both coups and militant extremism have plagued.