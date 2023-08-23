As part of its commitment to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) on the continent, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to organise another edition of its UBA Business Series.

The UBA Business Series is a regular Workshop organised by the bank as a capacity-building initiative, where leading business leaders and professionals share insights on best practices for running successful businesses, especially in the face of difficult business challenges.

Through this business series, UBA has consistently supported businesses with essential tips to re-examine their models and strategies as well as ensure they stay afloat and remain thriving.

The topic for this edition of the UBA Business Series is ‘Financial Fitness: Balancing Health and Wealth for Small Business Owners,’ and it will hold on Wednesday, August 24, 2023, from 2 pm at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos and is open to all participants from across Africa who can also join the enlightening discourse via Zoom.

The Group Head of Medical Services, AVON HMO, Dr Adeyemi Adeyinka; Founder of Kemen Fitness, Kemen Ekerette; Artist and Fitness Enthusiast, Saga Adeolu; Executive Director, of Happiness Center, Ramanujam M, and Group Head, Retention and Growth, AVON HMO, Atinuke Kolade, will be on the ground to share their business journeys and give tips to business leaders on the best ways to take their business to the next level while adopting key strategies to stay fir and healthy.

UBA’s Head, of SME Banking, Babatunde Ajayi, who spoke ahead of the workshop, said with the vast experience of the panellists, the series will yield the intended result of pointing small business owners in the direction that will help galvanise their brands and position it in such a way as to attract the right customers.

Ajayi pointed out UBA’s unending commitment and deep passion to help small businesses, which according to him, remains the engine of any developing economy.

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the bank’s passion is hinged on ensuring that customers and entrepreneurs run businesses that can stand the test of time with the requisite knowledge and experience required to take their businesses to the next level.

She further emphasised UBA’s commitment and deep passion for small businesses, which according to her, remains the engine of any developing economy adding, “We know small businesses are the backbone of the economy in every country of the world. In many climes, businesses with fewer than 100 employees account for 98.2% of all businesses. This no doubt captures the importance of SMEs to a thriving economy which is why UBA is committed to seeing them flourish.”