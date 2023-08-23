The Board of Directors at Ikeja Hotel Plc (owner of Sheraton Hotel, Lagos) has announced the appointment of Olukemi Adeoye as Director of the company.

The decision was made at the Annual General Meeting of the hospitality company which was held on the 26th day of July 2023.

Here’s an excerpt from the corporate disclosure sent to NGX which was signed by Company Secretary, Punuka Nominees Limited:

At the Annual General Meeting of the above-mentioned Company duly convened and held on the 26th day of July 2023 at 10:00 am at Sheraton Lagos Hotel, 30, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos, the following resolutions were proposed and duly passed as special resolutions of the Company:

The Company hereby approves that the dividend be declared at 7.5 Kobo Per Ordinary Share of The Company, amounting to a total sum Of N155,909,730.00, to be paid to the shareholders of the Company.

Ms. Ngozi Edozien and Mrs. Olukemi Adeoye hereby be appointed as directors of the Company.

Profile of Olukemi Adeoye

Kemi has 20 years of professional experience spanning finance, accounting, and corporate treasury management.

She is the CFO of Honeywell Group where she is responsible for accounting, financial reporting, and financial management for HGL and performance and risk management across the Group.

Before Honeywell Group, she worked with Baker Tilly, a leading Audit firm in Nigeria where she led various audit engagements with local and multinational clients across different business sectors.

What You Should Know

Ikeja Hotel Plc also announced at the AGM that it is set to issue 1,133,888,945 new units of shares via rights issue which would see existing shareholders given the “right” to buy these newly issued shares before they are made available to the general public.

“That additional capital be raised by the issuance of 1,133,888,945 units of unissued shares of the company as a rights issue at the rate to be determined by the board of directors to existing shareholders based on 6 (six) new ordinary shares for every 11 (eleven) ordinary shares held in the company to members on the register of members as at December 13, 2022, based on the 2022 audited accounts of the Company.”