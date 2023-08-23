Digital investment platforms are on the rise and many young Nigerians are keying into this wave as they aim towards financial freedom. Study shows that the digital investment market in Nigeria is projected to grow by 17.6%, resulting in a projected total amount of US$7bn by 2027. From financial savings apps to bank mobile app, cryptocurrency exchange platforms, loan apps, micro-credit platforms, and several others, the investment ecosystem has witnessed a huge shift with the rise of digital platforms.

In line with this trend, FSDH Asset Management, a legacy investment and fund management institution will be hosting the 2023 edition of the FSDH Investment Webinar, holding on Thursday, 24th of August 2023, on the theme “Modern Investment Management: Leveraging the Rise of Digital Investment Platforms.”

This session is free and open to all interested participants; please click here to register.

Through this session, FSDH Asset Management seeks to educate Nigerians about the importance of investing and how they can become better investors by efficiently leveraging digital investment platforms.

Speaking at this session are leaders in the finance and investment industry, who will be sharing insights into the world of digital investments and how Nigerians can utilize these platforms for their financial growth.

Razaq Ahmed, Co-founder and CEO, Cowrywise, a leading digital investment platform, will take the stage as Keynote speaker at this webinar. Razaq will be sharing his invaluable knowledge on the evolving landscape of digital investments. The MD/CEO, FSDH Asset Management, Mr. Toyin Owolabi, will also be speaking at this session, contributing his expert opinion on the topic.

FSDH Asset Management continues to lead the investment landscape in Nigeria as a game-changing asset manager empowering Nigerians to grow their wealth and achieve financial success.

About FSDH Asset Management

FSDH Asset Management is a leading asset management and financial advisory firm in Nigeria. A SEC-registered Asset & Portfolio Manager and Corporate Investment Adviser, we are versatile experts in fund management, investment advisory, investment education, financial transactions and investment strategies that meet the needs of established and emerging investors in an economy like Nigeria, empowering them to grow their wealth. Our strategies are dedicated to preserving investors’ wealth while maximizing the value that they receive. We are positioned to grow wealth for our clients across all economic classes, and remain the trusted partner, growing their wealth and steering them to success.

For more information, please visit: www.fsdhaml.com.