The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed N966.110 billion in revenue among the Federal Government, States, and Local Government Councils (LGCs) for July.

The information was revealed in a communiqué following the August FAAC meeting, presided over by Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Here’s a breakdown of the allocation

Total Distributable Revenue N966.110 billion

Distributable Statutory Revenue: N397.419 billion

Distributable Value Added Tax (VAT): N271.947 billion

Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL): N12.840 billion

Exchange Difference Revenue: N283.904 billion

Key Points

Deductions for the cost of collection in July amounted to N62.419 billion.

The Excess Crude Account (ECA) had a balance of $473,754.57.

Gross statutory revenue for July was N1,150.424 billion, a decrease of N2.497 billion from June’s N1,152.921 billion.

Distribution

Federal Government: N374.485 billion

State Governments: N310.670 billion

LGCs: N229.409 billion

Oil Derivation States (13% derivation revenue): N51.545 billion

Further Distributions

From the Statutory Revenue of N397.419 billion:

Federal Government: N190.489 billion

State Governments: N96.619 billion

LGCs: N74.489 billion

13% Derivation Revenue to relevant States: N35.822 billion

From the VAT of N271.947 billion:

Federal Government: N40.792 billion

State Governments: N135.974 billion

LGCs: N95.181 billion

EMTL Revenue of N12.840 billion was split among:

Federal Government: N1.926 billion

State Governments: N6.420 billion

LGCs: N4.494 billion

From the Exchange Difference Revenue of N283.904 billion:

Federal Government: N141.278 billion

State Governments: N71.658 billion

LGCs: N55.245 billion

13% Mineral Revenue to relevant States: N15.723 billion

Revenue Trends

The communiqué highlighted a substantial rise in Import and Excise Duties and EMTL in July, a slight increase in VAT, and noticeable declines in Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), and Oil and Gas royalties.