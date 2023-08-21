President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told his newly sworn-in cabinet members that they are ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not for a particular state, region or ethnic nationality.

This was made known by Tinubu while delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the 45 ministers-designate on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Tinubu, who congratulated the ministers, said the entire cabinet must hold each other responsible as well as work to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.

Must meet expectations

Tinubu said, ‘’I congratulate you, I welcome you to the administration of renewed hope. I wish you success in this new assignment. We are in this boat, if it is a vehicle and I am the driver, the entire Nigerians are behind sitting and watching as you and I navigate this vehicle. We must hold each other responsible, we have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.

‘’As I said earlier on, you are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region or ethic nationality, you are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

Advocates team work

The president in his speech also reminded the newly-sworn Ministers that it is a high honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the Federal Executive Council and also charged them with teamwork.

He added that the greatest number of Nigerians are expectant of their delivery, accountability and transparency and as well expect them to work with integrity, dignity and deliver.