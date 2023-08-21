President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told his newly sworn-in cabinet members that they are ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not for a particular state, region or ethnic nationality.
This was made known by Tinubu while delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the 45 ministers-designate on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in the federal capital territory (FCT).
Tinubu, who congratulated the ministers, said the entire cabinet must hold each other responsible as well as work to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.
Must meet expectations
- Tinubu said, ‘’I congratulate you, I welcome you to the administration of renewed hope. I wish you success in this new assignment. We are in this boat, if it is a vehicle and I am the driver, the entire Nigerians are behind sitting and watching as you and I navigate this vehicle. We must hold each other responsible, we have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians.
- ‘’As I said earlier on, you are not a minister of a particular state, colony, region or ethic nationality, you are a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’
Advocates team work
The president in his speech also reminded the newly-sworn Ministers that it is a high honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the Federal Executive Council and also charged them with teamwork.
He added that the greatest number of Nigerians are expectant of their delivery, accountability and transparency and as well expect them to work with integrity, dignity and deliver.
- He said, “With the inauguration of Ministers today, we are about to accelerate our governing efforts to move forward in realizing our best aspiration for Nigeria. It’s all about a great team and I believe we have them here. It is a high honour to be chosen to serve as a minister in the federal executive council of our beloved republic.
- “With such high honour comes tremendous responsibility in this moment of abundant promise and peril in equal measure. All of you who have been sworn in have been called to distinguish yourselves. It is me who knows you and delegates this authority but the greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant of delivery, accountability and transparency.
- “Nigerians expect that you will serve with integrity, dignity and deliver. I will hold you to that standard. Your assignment began immediately. As your country honours you today by this call to service, you must each work to make yourselves worthy in the eyes of God and all our nation’s people.’’
Great speech. I used to hear ministers say they represent their states or their geopolitical zones while refusing to be of help to others..
The president has assured the ministers that Nigeria as a whole is their jurisdiction..
Every minister must be aware that INDUSTRIALIZATION is the only pathway to job creation.
I wish the ministers delightful and successful tenures in office..