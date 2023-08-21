The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has turned down Niger Republic’s military junta’s proposed three-year power transition plan.

According to Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for political affairs, peace, and security, ECOWAS would not accept extended transition periods in the region.

During an interview with BBC, the commissioner said:

“Ecowas is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time”

“The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility that is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them.”

He also noted that the “military aspect is very much on”.

Return to Democracy

The leader of Niger’s junta, Abdourahmane Tiani, mentioned during a televised broadcast that Niger would return to civilian rule within three years.

While not giving any details about the transition plan, Tiani said the principles for the transition would be decided within 30 days at a dialogue to be hosted by the junta. He said:

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power. The transition period will not exceed three years; meanwhile, political parties are urged to submit their vision for the transition within 30 days.”

The Junta leader also noted that Niger did not want a war but would defend itself against any foreign intervention.

“If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think,” he warned.

“Sanctions are not conceived with the aim of finding a solution but to bring us to our knees and humiliate us.”

The Coup in Niger

Niger had plunged into a state of political turmoil since late July when President Bazoum was forcibly removed from power in a coup carried out by the presidential guard.

The coup garnered intense international criticism and has brought renewed instability to a volatile region in Africa that both coups and militant extremism have plagued.

ECOWAS Intervention

In response to the coup, leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) swiftly imposed sanctions and issued a request to the ruling military junta.

ECOWAS had earlier given the Junta in Niger 7 days for the reinstatement of deposed President Bazoum or risk military action.

During its last extraordinary summit on the political situation in Niger, the body ordered its military and all its element to restore constitutional order in the country.