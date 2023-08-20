The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) invites young graduates from the ECOWAS region to participate in its immersive internship program.

The initiative aims to enhance the professional integration of recent graduates by providing them with the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of ECOWAS programs.

Simultaneously, interns will be encouraged to contribute their insights towards the effective implementation of the institution’s programs and activities.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, there are various internship positions which cut across different fields available to individuals under the age of 32 who are graduates from the ECOWAS Member States.

Specific objectives

Some of the objectives of the program are:

Provide an opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in the operations of the regional institution, including its Institutions, Agencies, Departments, and Resident Representations.

Establish a structure that enables young graduates to actively participate in the execution of significant ECOWAS programs across various Departments, Agencies, Representations, and Institutions.

Enable these young graduates to gain valuable professional experience to aid in their career advancement and contribute to the successful execution of ECOWAS programs.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be citizens of an ECOWAS Member State and aged 32 years or below.

Applicants should possess a Bachelor’s (BSc), Master’s, PhD, or equivalent certificate.

Immersion Program Details

The Immersion Program for young graduates within ECOWAS institutions spans a maximum duration of one year (12 months).

Participants will engage within ECOWAS Departments, Agencies, Permanent Representations, Institutions, or other designated locations.

Upon program completion, beneficiaries will submit a report

Selected participants must attend any information or program feedback meetings convened by the Program Coordination, either in person or online for those not residing in Abuja.

Application Process

Interested applicants must submit a letter to the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs.

The letter should outline the candidate’s motivation, areas of interest, preferred profile, desired immersion location, and agreement to adhere to program terms and conditions.

Alongside the letter, applicants are required to provide a curriculum vitae (PDF), a copy of a national identity card or passport (PDF or JPEG), and copies of academic certificates or their equivalents (PDF).

Apply here before the close of the call for applications on August 31st, 2023.