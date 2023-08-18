The Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, Prof. Cyril Andiron has been suspended by the university’s management.

The suspension comes as a result of alleged violations of the institution’s established laws and policies.

Nairametrics learns that the official letter of suspension, signed by the Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, indicated that the suspension became effective starting from Thursday.

This decision follows a protest by certain law students at the university.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour

The demonstrators levelled allegations of “high-handedness and inappropriate behaviour towards female students” against him.

In 2016, Ndifon faced suspension due to accusations of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old student at the 400 level in 2015.

This suspension received validation from the National Industrial Court in 2016. Egbe explained that this recent suspension of Ndifon follows his response to a management-issued query, which did not satisfy Vice Chancellor Prof. Florence Obi.

The suspension letter clarified that Ndifon was suspended by Obi pending an investigation by a newly formed panel to delve into the raised allegations.

The letter reads:

“Please refer to our letter Ref. UC/REG/DISC.45A dated Aug. 14, 2023, on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the university and your response to the said letter dated 16th August 2023.

“The vice-chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations.

“She has, therefore, directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law and placed on suspension, while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set up to investigate these allegations,” it said.

According to the letter, the vice chancellor instructed the dean to transfer all university assets and official duties to the Sub-Dean of the faculty before leaving the position.

The letter further specified that the dean should refrain from being on the university premises, except when responding to invitations from the investigation panel regarding the allegations against him.