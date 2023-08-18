The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has refuted claims that the institution has once again increased its fees for the second time in just one month, describing the reports as misleading and unsubstantiated.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued on Friday by UNILAG’s Head of Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, who explained that the information making the rounds that the University has added additional unauthorised charges to its earlier increments is untrue and meant to misinform the public.

Alaga-Ibraheeem noted that the institution did not issue any other notice of increment apart from the “Adjusted Obligatory Fees” for New and Returning Undergraduate Students.

Allegations untrue and misleading

The statement reads, “ The University of Lagos (UNILAG) wishes to explicitly refute unsubstantiated claims making the rounds that the University has ‘…slammed additional unauthorised charges to its earlier increments.

"These completely untrue and misleading claims misrepresent the facts and aim to misinform the public into believing that there has been another adjustment of fees. For the avoidance of doubt, the University of Lagos Management hereby categorically states that this is not the case.

"Management is not unmindful of the prevailing economic realities and, as of the date of this disclaimer, has not issued any other notice of increment apart from the 'Adjusted Obligatory Fees for New and Returning Undergraduate Students' published in its Information Flash News Bulletin (Vol. MMXXIII, No. 80) and official website on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“Management is not unmindful of the prevailing economic realities and, as of the date of this disclaimer, has not issued any other notice of increment apart from the ‘Adjusted Obligatory Fees for New and Returning Undergraduate Students’ published in its Information Flash News Bulletin (Vol. MMXXIII, No. 80) and official website on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“The University Management understands the importance of accurate, verifiable and timely information, and views with utmost concern the attempt to spread false narratives that undermine its integrity.”

UNILAG thus implored students, parents, and the public to disregard such reports about a fee hike.

“Members of the university community and general public, especially students and their families are, therefore, implored to rely on the official communication channels of the University for announcements, notice, or updates regarding fees, policies, or any other information relating to the University,” the statement added.

“Please be assured of the university’s dedication to uphold its mandate, and commitment to ensuring that students get the best learning experience.”

In case you missed it

Recall that on July 21, UNILAG announced an increase in fees from N19,000 to N190,250 for students studying medicine and N140,250 for students whose courses require laboratory and studio use.

The institution noted that the adjustment in these fees which is expected to take effect from the first semester 2023/2024 academic session, is due to the prevailing economic realities and the need for the university to be able to meet its obligation to its students, staff and municipal service providers among others.