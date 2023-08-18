Jaiz Bank has announced the appointment of Mallam. Ahmed Alhaji Hassan is the acting MD/CEO of the bank.

This is following the resignation of the now bank’s former MD/CEO Dr Siraju Salisu which was approved by the Board during their meeting on 14 August.

The bank disclosed this information in a statement to the public and regulators on the NGX. The bank stated its new MD/CEO hitherto held the positions of Director of Operations and the CFO of the organization.

Board shakeup

The bank also noted it is engaging in a strategic restructuring of its Board and management following the resignation of four Non-Executive Directors of the bank. It stated that the latest action of the bank is in response to two recent circulars from the bank. The first led to the resignation of two NEDs while the other led to the resignation of two more NEDs.

The statement reads,

“The first circular led to the resignation of 2 Non-Executive Directors (NEDs) in the persons of Alh. (Dr.) Umaru Abdul Mutallab (Chairman of the Board of Directors) and Mall. Falalu Bello from the board and the subsequent appointment of a new Chairman for the Board.”

“The latest circular has also led to the resignation of two more NEDs in the persons of Alh. Ibrahim Mamun Maude and HRH Ibrahim Bello Sani bringing the total of Board members down to fourteen 14”

The bank noted its recent move is geared towards serving its client better.