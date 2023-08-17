The Board of Directors at Transcorp Group Plc has announced the appointment of Peter Ikenga as MD/CEO of its power subsidiary, Transcorp Power Ltd.

This was announced in a corporate action filed with the Nigerian Exchange and obtained by Nairametrics.

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement which was signed by Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO, Transcorp Group:

“Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp” or the “Group”) would like to formally notify its shareholders and the Nigerian Exchange Limited of recent changes in its corporate leadership.

The Board of Directors of Transcorp Group, Africa’s leading diversified conglomerate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Ikenga as the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Power Ltd, following the appointment of Christopher Ezeafulukwe, as the new Managing Director/CEO of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

In line with Transcorp’s track record of transformation across all our businesses, our commitment remains unwavering in delivering superior stakeholders returns, anchored in our ideology of Africapitalism and our ability to contribute positively towards improving lives and transforming our economy.”

Profile of Peter Ikenga

Mr Ikenga currently serves as CEO of Transcorp Energy, the Group’s oil and gas subsidiary, where he has led the Group’s upstream petroleum development strategy.

Mr Ikenga has been instrumental in delivering aspects of Transcorp’s integrated energy strategy, focused on creating Nigeria’s largest domestic power player and ensuring Nigeria’s natural resources deliver robust power supply for the Nigerian economy and consumers.

Mr Ikenga is a value-driven and result-oriented professional, with a wealth of global experience, having directly developed or managed major oil, gas and power assets and operations in multiple regions including Nigeria, Brazil and United States of America.