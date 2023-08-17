Between August 2022 and now, three network operators have launched 5G in Nigeria.

These include MTN, which was the first to launch, followed by Mafab Communications, and most recently, Airtel.

While the spread of the service has not been as wide as 4G, those in coverage areas will still need compatible devices to be able to enjoy 5G, which experts say delivers 100 times the speed of 4G.

Although the operators, recognizing the limitations that the shortage of 5G mobile phones could cause, are launching sales of their 5G routers, that will not meet the needs of people who want to enjoy 5G on the go, which is why having a 5G-enabled device is still crucial.

Before the launch of the first 5G network, a few 5G phones were already being sold in Nigeria, but not at cheap prices compared with 4G phones. And even now with all major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) releasing their 5G devices into the Nigerian market, the prices are still not coming down.

Rather, the prices are going up higher, thanks to the huge devaluation of the naira, which has seen 1 dollar exchanged for almost N1,000.

The jump in prices notwithstanding, there are still affordable brand-new 5G smartphones in Nigeria, mostly under N200,000, and these cut across brands from Samsung to Tecno. Here are the top 10 cheapest 5G phones in Nigeria as of this month:

Tecno Spark 10 5G (N142,000)

The Tecno Spark 10 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers 5G connectivity, a large display, and a long-lasting battery. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, 4GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

It is, no doubt, a good choice for people, who are looking for a 5G phone on a budget as it currently sells for around N142,000.

Redmi Note 11S (N150,000)

Announced in January 2022, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 5G comes with Android 11, a 6.60 inches IPS LCD Display, and MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) processor. It has a 50MP main rear camera and a 13MP selfies camera in front. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The market price is currently between N150,000 and N160,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G (N153,272)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G is a mid-range smartphone that was released in January 2023. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The 6GB/128GB variant of the phone currently sells at N153,272.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (N170,000)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a mid-range smartphone that was released in January 2023. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. It also has a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

If you are looking for a mid-range 5G phone with a large display and a long-lasting battery, then the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The phone has a price tag of N170,000 in some retail shops.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (N170,000)

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1280 processor running things behind the scenes along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. It has a 6.6-inch LCD display of Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It features a 5,000 mAh battery, which is huge and right in line with what one expects from most Samsung Galaxy M series phones. For pictures, it packs a 50-megapixel main camera that’s accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth-sensing camera for portrait shots, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, it has an 8MP camera for taking selfies. The current market price is between N170,000 and N180,000.

OPPO A74 5G (N180,000)

The OPPO A74 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 5G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. No need to worry if you run out of RAM because this affordable 5G smartphone is equipped with virtual memory expansion technology. The Oppo A74 5G comes with Android 11 OS, 6.5 inches LTPS IPS LCD 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 480 5G Chipset, Quad (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) Rear and 16MP Selfie Cameras. The OPPO A74 5G also runs well, thanks to a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The current average market price is N180,000.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (N197,400)

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G was released in July 2022. The phone runs on Android 12 and it is powered by Mediatek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) processor. With its 6.7 inches AMOLED screen, the phone delivers 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

A whopping 108MP camera dominated the rear with two other supporting 2MP cameras, while it features a 16MP selfie camera in front. It is fueled by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery. The phone currently sells for around N197,400 in retail shops in Nigeria.

Nokia X20 (200,000)

The Nokia X20 5G mobile phone features a 64 MP rear quad camera with ZEISS Optics and a 32 MP selfie camera. The display size is 6.67 inches with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen that provides a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The internal storage is 128 GB which supports 6 GB, 8 GB RAM with a Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, and proximity.

It is powered by the Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G Octa-core processor while the GPU is Adreno 619. Nokia X20 is fueled with a non-removable Li-Po 4470 mAh battery + Fast charging 18W. The phone, though around N160,000 in January this year, is now selling at between N200,000 and 255,000, depending on the variant.

Nokia G60 (N207,000)

The Nokia G60 5G is a powerful device that offers a lot of features for a mid-range device. It has a 6.58-inch display that is decent for the price, and it runs on Android 12. The mobile phone features a 120 Hz refresh-rate screen and a 50 MP triple camera with Nokia’s latest AI technology to give users a smooth everyday smartphone.

The phone comes with 4500mAh and also supports fast charging via USB Type-C 2.0. The Nokia G60 5G is available in three memory variants with 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, and 128GB 6GB RAM storage capacity. It currently sells for about N207,000 in Nigeria.

Tecno Camon20 Pro 5G (N239,000)

The Tecno Camon20 Pro 5G is a high-end smartphone that was released in May 2023. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. It also has a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Though selling at N239,000, it is still one of the cheapest 5G smartphones available in Nigeria as of now.

Note: The prices may vary depending on the retail store you are buying from and also the time you are buying, These prices were quoted as average having compared prices in 3 major stores in Lagos as of August 15, 2023.