President Bola Tinubu has said that the current tax reforms were being undertaken with close adherence to global best practices that would favour businesses for the collective prosperity of the nation.

Tinubu stated this at the State House when he received Mr Ade Adeola, Managing Director of Energy and Natural Resources in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East for Standard Chartered Bank.

In a statement in Abuja, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said that the reforms would improve efficiency in business start-up and administration.

Tinubu assured investors that ongoing economic reforms will remove impediments to conducive business operations in Nigeria.

What he said

He said the emphasis would be on efficiency in service, tax reviews, and improved security.

Tinubu said his administration was already working hard on making a difference in attracting investments.

“We are committed to strengthening partnerships, encouraging efficiency, and creating a suitable environment for investors.

“We are already working hard on security. We will improve efficiency across the board for good input and output and we will build a very friendly environment for growth and investments,’ he said.

Tinubu told the delegation that tax reforms were being undertaken with close adherence to global best practices that would favour businesses for the collective prosperity of the nation.

“We are open for business. We believe in partnership, and we will work with all those interested in the progress of Nigeria,’’ the president said.

In his remarks, Adeola said the bank was committed to enabling investments in Nigeria with a special focus on energy and natural resources and a huge portfolio in funding for the oil and gas industry.

“We are very excited about your leadership, and we want to restate our commitment to the growth of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Adeola informed the president that the bank supports investments of about two to three billion US dollars annually.