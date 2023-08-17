The Nigerian Manufacturers Association revealed that Nigeria’s inflation challenges are related to the fallout of economic policy under President Bola Tinubu’s administration citing the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate.

They urged that the Nigerian Government must commit to addressing the challenges of insecurity and should deploy fiscal reforms that prioritise productivity and intensify infrastructural development to stimulate economic activity in a bid to combat rising inflation.

This was disclosed by Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, the Director-General, of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), reacting to the recent inflation report which placed food inflation at 27% as Headline inflation accelerated to 24.08% in July as against 22.79% in June

Energy costs

The manufacturing boss noted that increasing energy costs and widespread insecurity in food-producing regions also exacerbated inflationary pressures, citing current inflationary condition in Nigeria was adversely affecting manufacturing operations, just like most other sectors of the economy.

Ajayi-Kadir listed some of its impacts including an increase in production cost, reduced profit margin, supply chain disruptions, uncertainty in planning, and reduced consumer spending, adding that working with stakeholders could help mitigate inflationary pressures and promote sustained economic growth.

“Some of the ways that will ensure effective and conducive operations of manufacturers in the Nigerian economy include the CBN implementing effective exchange rate policies that prevent sharp depreciation of the currency.

“There should be increased targeted support to the agricultural sector to enhance productivity, reduce reliance on imports and stabilise food prices.

“Nigeria must continue to formulate policies that promote a stable and conducive business environment which can attract both local and foreign investments, leading to increased production, job creation, and ultimately, stability in prices.

He added that Government must commit to addressing the challenges of insecurity and should deploy fiscal reforms that prioritise productivity and intensify infrastructural development to stimulate economic activity, create jobs and improve living conditions.

Other solutions

Nairametrics reported earlier that Dr Muda Yusuf, Director of the CPPE reacting to the inflation report stated that the Nigerian Government must address the challenges bedevilling the supply side of the economy as this is imperative to urgently fix production and productivity constraints, stabilize the exchange rate by ensuring liquidity in the forex market, tackle insecurity, and accelerate efforts to ensure domestic refining of fuel.

Factors

He noted that some of the factors affecting inflation are global, others are domestic, adding: