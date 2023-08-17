The High Court of Federal Capital Territory has adjourned the arraignment of suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to 23rd August 2023.

The arraignment was stalled due to the absence of the second defendant, Sa’adatu Yaro. According to Yaro’s counsel, she took ill this morning which made her presence in court impossible.

Emefiele who was present in court, was charged alongside Sa’adatu Yaro, a female CBN employee, and her company, April1616 Investment Limited, on 20 charges bordering on procurement fraud, conspiracy and conferring corrupt advantages.

Fresh Charges

Mr Emefiele is accused of conferring corrupt advantages on Ms Yaro through the award of contracts to her company up to the tune of N99.9m for the supply of cars.

Court filings revealed that the alleged transactions took place between 2018 and 2020.

According to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, under which he was charged, the law provides a five-year jail sentence upon conviction.

“Any public officer who uses his office or position to gratify or confer any corrupt or unfair advantage upon himself or any relation or associate of the public officer or any other public officer shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for five years without an option of fine.”

According to the charges, Mr Emefiele and Ms Yaro were alleged to have purchased a fleet of about 100 posh vehicles and armoured buses worth about N6.9 billion.