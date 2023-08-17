Seplat Energy Plc has said that as of 9 AM this morning, August 17, the three crew members who were reported missing on Tuesday evening after the Majectic oil rig collapse, are still missing and search and rescue efforts are still ongoing.

The company stated this in a release sent to Nairametrics on Thursday, August 17.

The statement read:

“Contrary to some media reports, the Majestic rig is owned by Depthwize Nigeria Limited and not Seplat. As stated in our previous announcement, the rig was in transit to its next drill location at Ovhor.

Seplat is the operator of OMLs 4, 38 & 41 on behalf of the NNPCL/SEPLAT Joint Venture. Seplat Energy alongside Depthwize, is continuing the search for the 3 missing crew members.

“Divers and other emergency services are on-site, and as of 9 am, the missing crew members remain unaccounted for. Of the other 92 crew members, 10 were admitted to the hospital and stayed overnight.

“We are pleased to say the 10 crew members have all now been discharged from the hospital. Seplat continues to support Depthwize with the emergency response and rescue efforts continue, with the priority being the search and rescue of the 3 missing crew members.

Depthwize has notified Seplat that the single recorded fatality was a British national. The families of the deceased and the 3 missing crew members have been informed by Depthwize. Seplat has notified the authorities of the incident and continues to comply with all regulatory requirements.”

The Backstory

