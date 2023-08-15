A spokesperson from the regional bloc ECOWAS, says army leaders from West Africa are scheduled to convene in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on Thursday and Friday.

The purpose of their meeting is to make preparations for a potential military intervention aimed at reinstating democratic governance in Niger.

This announcement was made on Tuesday.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported that ECOWAS at its second extraordinary summit over the political situation in Niger resolved to direct its committee of Defence chiefs to activate the ECOWAS standby force and all its elements immediately.

It stated thus,

“Direct the Committee of the Chief of defence staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.”

Niger– a West African country in the Sahel has been embroiled in a political crisis since members of the Presidential Guard led by General Tchiani overthrew President Mohammed Bazoum and detained him since July.

The international community led by ECOWAS has vehemently condemned the actions of the military and threatened to use all means to restore constitutional order.

The regional group has consistently called for the release of President Bazoum and his reinstatement as President of the country.

However, the military leadership of the country has stated its willingness to resolve the political crisis through diplomacy.

Although in a recent statement from its spokesperson, the military said it had compiled evidence against President Bazoum and hopes to prosecute him for “high treason”