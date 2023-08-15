Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi State has been chosen by the European Union (EU) to receive a grant aimed at launching a Master’s Degree program in Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The announcement was made through a statement issued by Mr Zailani Bappa, the Director of Information and Public Relations at ATBU in Bauchi.
Nairametrics gathers that the university is among eight institutions worldwide that have been selected by the EU for participation in this program.
Bappa explained that five out of the eight universities selected were from Nigeria. He listed them to include; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, University of Port Harcourt, and University of Abuja.
Others, he said included; the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia.
What he said
He clarified that the EU Culture Executive Agency has approved the establishment of an International MSc Program in embedded Artificial Intelligence.
This initiative aligns with the EU’s vision for enhancing human capacity development within higher education institutions.
- “The EU Erasmus is aimed at integrating artificial capabilities into embedded systems to enhance skill sets for modelling, design and analysis for Engineers.
- “It can strengthen the Nigerian Higher Education training curriculum with state-of-the-art, European standard technology. “And the programme will last for 36 months,” Bappa explained.
