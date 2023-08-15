Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) in Bauchi State has been chosen by the European Union (EU) to receive a grant aimed at launching a Master’s Degree program in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The announcement was made through a statement issued by Mr Zailani Bappa, the Director of Information and Public Relations at ATBU in Bauchi.

Nairametrics gathers that the university is among eight institutions worldwide that have been selected by the EU for participation in this program.

Bappa explained that five out of the eight universities selected were from Nigeria. He listed them to include; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State, University of Port Harcourt, and University of Abuja.

Others, he said included; the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia.

What he said

He clarified that the EU Culture Executive Agency has approved the establishment of an International MSc Program in embedded Artificial Intelligence.

This initiative aligns with the EU’s vision for enhancing human capacity development within higher education institutions.