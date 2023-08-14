Billionaire Metaverse owner, Mark Zuckerberg pulled the plug on his fight with Twitter X Elon Musk on Sunday.

Zuckerberg, who expressed his decision via a Thread post, voiced his frustration with Elon’s attitude towards the planned cage fight. According to him, the Twitter X owner seemed to be having cold feet on the matter.

Why did Zuckerberg really call off the cage fight?

Mike Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have been toying with the idea of a cage fight for weeks.

However, Zuckerberg put a halt to this banter, asserting that he’s ready to “move on” due to what he perceives as Musk’s lack of seriousness in confirming a fight date.

The reason behind this pivot, he disclosed, is Musk’s persistent failure to lock in a specific fight date.

Zuckerberg shared that Musk claimed he needed to undergo surgery followed by several months of recovery before he could step into the ring. Musk even pitched a warm-up round at Zuckerberg’s personal backyard.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date.

“Dana White (UFC boss) offered to make this a legit competition for charity.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.” Zuckerberg stated on Sunday.

On the X platform, owned by Musk, he released a screenshot of a text conversation that indicated a practice round proposal.

Zuckerberg’s counter was clear he suggested Musk focus on his solo training and announce his readiness to compete.

In no uncertain terms, Zuckerberg stated his reluctance to perpetuate hype surrounding an event that might never see the light of day.

More Insights

Despite months of back-and-forth banter, both tech giants have translated their words into action.

They have posted snapshots of training sessions with UFC fighters, and Dana White, the President of UFC, even offered his assistance in coordinating the match. However, concrete plans have remained elusive.

In recent developments, Musk claimed a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni led to an exciting venue idea for the bout.

He even hinted at collaborative efforts between his and Zuckerberg’s charitable foundations to orchestrate the fight. But Zuckerberg was quick to interject, advising caution against assuming Musk’s statements were set in stone.

Elon Musk holds the top spot-on Forbes’ rich list, with an estimated net worth of $225.3 billion.

In contrast, Zuckerberg, who pioneered Facebook and now oversees Meta, holds a substantial fortune of $106.9 billion, securing him the eighth position in the global wealth rankings.