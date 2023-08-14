The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has officially opened the restored Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital.
This facility is poised to provide a range of pediatric services, encompassing general care, surgical procedures, child immunization, nutritional support, research, and training.
Speaking to audience at the hospital site in the heart of Kano City, Yusuf expressed his regret over the previous neglect of the hospital.
He highlighted that the facility had been left abandoned and further marred by the theft of essential equipment during the prior administration.
Nairametrics learns that the restoration of Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital marks a significant step toward delivering on the commitments put forth by his party during their campaign. These promises involved reclaiming the facility and reinstating it to its initial function, ultimately serving the welfare of the populace, especially the young ones.
What he said
The governor voiced his apprehension about the previous state of the hospital into a commercial shopping complex, a development that the governor found disconcerting.
He said”,
- “The hospital is one of the few pediatric hospitals in the country and offers many healthcare delivery services to the public, including maternal healthcare, immunization, research and training.
- “The brief closure of the hospital has caused a lot of hardship to the people; we promised to recover and re-launch it, which we have just achieved.
- “We have given instructions for the immediate deployment of health and administrative personnel to the hospital to commence full operations. This will reduce the burden of healthcare delivery services to the people of the state.”
Leave a Reply