The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has officially opened the restored Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital.

This facility is poised to provide a range of pediatric services, encompassing general care, surgical procedures, child immunization, nutritional support, research, and training.

Speaking to audience at the hospital site in the heart of Kano City, Yusuf expressed his regret over the previous neglect of the hospital.

He highlighted that the facility had been left abandoned and further marred by the theft of essential equipment during the prior administration.

Nairametrics learns that the restoration of Hasiya Bayero Pediatric Hospital marks a significant step toward delivering on the commitments put forth by his party during their campaign. These promises involved reclaiming the facility and reinstating it to its initial function, ultimately serving the welfare of the populace, especially the young ones.

What he said

The governor voiced his apprehension about the previous state of the hospital into a commercial shopping complex, a development that the governor found disconcerting.

He said”,