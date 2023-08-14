As summer draws to a close and the annual back-to-school buzz takes centre stage, Konga, Nigeria’s foremost composite e-commerce giant is once again leading from the front in aiding shoppers make tremendous savings with its Back-to-School campaign which goes live today.

From Monday, August 14 to Monday, September 11, 2023, the much-anticipated Konga Back-to-School campaign promises mouthwatering offers and huge savings for parents, students, teachers and other stakeholders.

On offer is a comprehensive list of packages designed to ensure shoppers get value for money on their Back-to-School shopping.

Campus Deals: This covers everything students in institutions of higher learning, such as universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, etc., need to enjoy a seamless and stress-free return to the hectic school session.

Konga is offering huge discounts on school bags, groceries, fashion items, mobile & accessories, books and stationery, office & school supplies, electronics, skincare, power, bedding, gadgets & accessories, beauty & health and much more.

Quality supplies and resources can significantly impact a student’s educational journey. As a result, Konga has made available a suite of best-priced and genuine offerings to ensure these students are equipped to excel.

Secondary School Deals: A wide range of amazing offers and discounts are available on basic school supplies such as backpacks, water bottles, cutlery and toiletries, etc.

In addition, Konga has equally assembled an eye-catching line-up cutting across smart tablets, provisions, writing materials, lunchtime and beauty & health for students in this category.

Primary School Deals: From school essentials such as water bottles and cutlery to school bags, school shoes, lunchtime necessities and kiddies’ fashion (for girls and boys) among others, a lot of price-friendly items have been curated by Konga at up to 70% discount, offering parents a chance to smile and save big, while ensuring their little ones are not deprived of the best.

Pre-School Deals: Pre-schoolers are not left out of the Konga Back-to-School offers.

Discounts of up to 60% are available on a range of items, including drawing and colouring materials, kiddies’ fashion, baby care needs such as diapers, wipes, tissues, antiseptics, potty, etc., bedtime items like baby mats, mosquito nets, etc., and essential toys, among others.

Teachers Deal: The Back-to-School season is not just about students—it’s also about the educators who dedicate their lives to nurturing young minds.

Konga’s campaign extends to this important demography with exclusive deals on fashion, gadgets & accessories, stationery, beauty & health, phones & tablets and groceries.

Educational Institution Deals: The Konga Back-to-School fair also has something for educational institutions, especially given the importance of creating a conducive learning environment for young learners.

As a result, special provisions have been made for institutions on their procurement needs. The list cuts across power (generators, UPS, inverters and batteries, solar, sockets and switches, etc.), computing (laptops, desktops, All-in-Ones, printers, scanners, photocopiers, projectors, etc.), office appliances (refrigerators, air conditioners, standing & ceiling fans, water dispensers, washing machines, etc.), office and school supplies (metal cabinets, executive office tables, ergonomic chairs, petty cash box, writing pads, stationery, scissors, markers, printer cartridges, perforators, staplers, calculators, etc.), smart security (CCTV cameras, doorbell cameras, spy & solar-powered cameras, camera cables, etc.) and cleaning supplies (mops, bucket, vacuum cleaner, detergents, air fresheners, waste bins, cleaning powder, cleaning brushes, gloves and cleaning towels, etc.

This way, schools can save money while enhancing the educational experience for their students.

Combo Deals: Konga has also put together a collection of bundled items, enabling shoppers across all categories to enjoy even bigger savings. With Combo Deals, you can buy two or more items at the price of one.

Bulk Purchases: Bulk buyers can also take advantage of special pricing to stock up and resell at a margin, courtesy of Konga.

For parents preparing their young ones for the school year ahead, Konga is widely regarded as the default choice. The same applies to senior students, teachers or administrators, who can find everything they need in one place at the best prices, while also enjoying swift delivery nationwide.

“I always look forward to the Konga Back-to-School campaign,’’ disclosed Mrs Helen Inuma, a long-time shopper on Konga. ‘

‘Usually, I prefer to start shopping early for my three children to avoid price increases as school resumption dates draw nearer.

However, with Konga, I can count on the best prices even when I don’t start shopping on time. Items on Konga are also of superior quality and I can enjoy same-day delivery through KongaNow,’’ she concluded.

As the campaign kicks into gear today, Mrs Inuma has an extra piece of advice for shoppers.