The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to sanction airlines and allied aviation services that violate the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2022 on insurance cover for their equipment.

A statement signed by the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Musa Nuhu made available to aviation journalists on Sunday, warned that non-adherence to this regulation would attract immediate sanctions, which would include the grounding of the specific aircraft and taking enforcement action against any airlines or service providers that defaulted.

Compliance Details and Guidelines

Nuhu stated that this directive contained in an All Operator Letter referenced NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/369, dated August 11, 2023 and addressed to all airlines and allied aviation services providers, which was personally signed by him.

The statement hinted that compliance is sequel to the coming into force of Nig. Cars 2022 on July 10, 2023, which made it mandatory that all airlines comply with Part 18.14.1.1 of the regulations.

Regulation Details and Consequences of Non-Compliance

According to him, Part 18.14.1.1 of the regulations provides amongst others, that all airlines and other allied aviation service providers must not operate without adequate and valid insurance cover and submit to the authority copies of valid insurance certificates, evidence of payment of premium and other policy documents of insurance cover of not less than three months as specified in IS: 18.14.1.1.

Another regulation is having an insurance document, which must be adequate and renewed before the expiration of the current policy and be submitted to the NCAA as soon as it is renewed.

He, therefore, demanded compliance with the regulations reiterating that defaulters would be dealt with by the laws.