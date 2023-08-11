Elon Musk’s microblogging site, X, formerly known as Twitter, said it has lowered the eligibility threshold for ad revenue sharing to 5 million impressions in 3 months from 15 million.

This means that more people will now be eligible to get paid by the platform as it seeks to get more people to subscribe to the X premium (Twitter Blue). This also means a reduction in payment for content creators as the company lowers its payment threshold from $50 to $10.

With this new policy, Elon Musk said subscriptions for the premium accounts will now be free for accounts that generate above 5 million impressions.

Although some financial experts are beginning to question the sustainability of X’s revenue-sharing model that gives millions of dollars to content creators from its ad revenue monthly, the company said it is ready to pay more people for posting on the platform.

Get paid for posting

Announcing the new policy on Friday, the company through its support handle, @Support, said:

“Now, even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access.”

In response to the announcement from the company’s Support, Elon Muk added his comment on the status of subscribers with more than 15 million impressions.

“This essentially means that X Premium (fka Twitter Blue) is free for accounts that generate above 5M views. Note, only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity,” he said.

Content creators and social media influencers in Nigeria started receiving their first payout from X this week as the company expanded globally the program which it started in the U.S. last month.

Many of the content creators who have received the payout also took to the microblogging site to show their appreciation to the platform owner, Elon Musk. According to them, Musk has given them a reason to remain on the platform and to continue creating engaging content.

The payout means that many who had decided not to pay for the blue badge but continuously post content that gets good impressions will now be motivated to pay for the subscriptions, which costs N3,560 per month.

Payment eligibility

To be eligible for the payout, X said the content creator must have subscribed to X Premium (Twitter Blue) or be a verified organization. In addition, the user must also have at least 500 followers.

Twitter said creators will also need to open a Stripe account as it currently works with Stripe for payouts and is rolling out to its first batch of creators who have already signed up for creator subscriptions.

How to join

Eligible users will be able to join and set up payments from within the Monetization section of the app. This is found in the side menu on iOS and Android, and the overflow menu on the web.

Once you click “Join and setup payouts” you will be redirected to our payment processor, Stripe, to set up an account to receive your share.

This Stripe account will be where you will be able to transfer funds to your external bank account. Once you opt-in, you will receive payouts at a regular cadence, so long as you have generated more than $50 USD.