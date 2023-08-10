The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Muktar Yerima, who won the February 25th, 2023 House of Representatives election to represent Tarauni Federal Constituency has been sacked by the National and State Assembly election petition tribunal on Thursday.

The first runner-up in the last election, Hafizu Kawu, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged the election of Yerima at the tribunal.

Kawu, who was a former member of the House of Representatives for Tarauni Federal Constituency, challenged the election of Yerima based on a fake certificate.

A three-man justice panel sitting in Kano delivered the verdict to nullify the election of the sitting NNPP candidate on Thursday, August 10th, 2023.

