Nigeria’s OPay takes the lead in the Fintech landscape, earning CNBC and Statista global ranking as the only Nigeria digital platform in the Digital Payment Category.

In a resounding achievement, OPay has surged to the forefront of Nigeria’s fintech realm, securing an esteemed position as the sole Nigerian digital payments platform on CNBC and Statista’s esteemed ranking.

From around the world, encompassing a diverse spectrum of financial applications, CNBC; a global and reputable 24-hour digital television network offering live, global financial market information and programming, and renowned independent market research firm Statista collaborated to curate an extensive list spotlighting companies at the vanguard of crafting innovative, tech-infused financial products and services.

Their collaborative effort yielded a compilation of the top 200 fintech companies, employing a meticulously defined methodology to assess companies’ performance across pivotal indicators, encompassing user volume, transaction volumes, and revenues.

The featured companies were meticulously categorized into nine distinct segments: neo-banking, digital payments, digital assets, digital financial planning, digital wealth management, alternate financing, alternate lending, digital banking solutions, and digital business solutions.

The list featured the likes of Paypal, Revolut, WISE, and some of the biggest players in the fintech space globally.

OPay emerged within the digital payments category of this prestigious roster. The escalating demand for seamless digital payment solutions within Nigeria has illuminated OPay’s trajectory, positioning it as a super fast, secure, and reliable platform for all kinds of financial transactions.

This global recognition reaffirms our commitment to transforming the digital payment landscape in Nigeria and beyond,” commented Adekunle Adeyemi, Head of Marketing at OPay.

“It showcases what we set out to do as a company, and what our teams have been working tirelessly to achieve. We are truly proud to be the torchbearer for innovation and convenience in the Nigerian fintech industry, and this achievement further reinforces our dedication and the resilience of our never-ending customer-centric approach,” he added.

Amidst a period of substantial upheaval in the fintech sphere, scarcity in funding, and a surge in cost-cutting measures, OPay has steered its efforts toward creating bespoke products and services to support and empower customers while providing unique customer experiences.