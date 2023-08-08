Mr Jonny Baxter has been announced as the British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) for the state by the British Deputy High Commission Lagos.

According to a statement by the Consulate, Mr Jonny Baxter assumes the role of Ben Llewellyn-Jones OBE, who recently completed a three-year tenure as Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos.

About the new Deputy High Commissioner

Nairametrics learns that Baxter is recognized as a seasoned diplomat with a history of working across various global regions.

Before assuming the role of British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) in Lagos, Baxter’s career included serving as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan from January 2021 to July 2023, and as Deputy Director in the Finance and Performance Department at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (formerly DFID) from 2018 to 2020.

He held various senior positions in the Department of International Development (DFID), the British Deputy High Commission.

Among his achievements, Baxter has managed the Human Development Department from 2017 to 2018, acted as the Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State between 2014 and 2016, and led the Higher Education Taskforce Secretariat from 2013 to 2014, all situated at the DFID Headquarters in London.

Before these appointments, Baxter had assignments in Sudan, Iraq, Guyana, and Tanzania.

What he said

Speaking on his arrival, Baxter said,