Content creators and social media influencers in Nigeria have started receiving their first payout from X, formerly known as Twitter through its ad revenue-sharing program.

While the payouts had started for X users in the U.S. early last month, X announced the extension of the gesture to the global users by the end of July.

With this, verified users in Nigeria and across other countries who have met the threshold of impressions on their content are now getting paid.

Many of the content creators who have received the payout also took to the microblogging site to show their appreciation to the platform owner, Elon Musk.

According to them, Musk has given them a reason to remain on the platform and to continue creating engaging content.

The payout means that many who had decided not to pay for the blue badge but continuously post content that gets good impressions will now be motivated to pay for the subscriptions, which costs N3,560 per month.

Reactions

Among the ecstatic voices, Napaul shares his sentiment with the unexpected joy that the new monetization system has brought him.

Bruh, it’s almost like I’m dreaming tbh. unlike me, I’m struggling to put the words together. YES!! I Woke Up To Credit Alert From Elon Musk!!! & mahn for just tweeting & making myself happy?! E loud i swear

General Oluchi playfully thanked Musk for the credit alert she received, humorously saying,

Elon Musk, shey you dey whine me like this? I don get alert for Twitter ad revenue. Elon Musk, thank you o! https://twitter.com/General_Oluchi/status/1688719081522728960

Abazz, a verified user, expressed his gratitude by sharing a screenshot of his ad revenue dashboard, simply stating,

‘Woke up to receive alert, Thank you Elon https://twitter.com/abazwhyllzz/status/1688802843531104256

Solomon Buchi, while confirming his payment, expressed the delight of being rewarded for voicing his opinions.

I got paid by Twitter, now known as X. I Twitter my opinions, commentators, views, and people are blessed, however, it’s also nice to be paid for it! https://twitter.com/Solomon_Buchi/status/1688726792897458176

Even renowned Nigerian musician David Adeleke (Davido) joined in, humorously asking,

Where dem Dey put the money? @elonmusk https://twitter.com/davido/status/1688807846672994305

Big Ayo, with a post on evidence of payment, greeted Elon Musk with a friendly “Good Morning.”

Well, Good Morning Elon musk https://twitter.com/47kasz/status/1688813932280971271?t=LmpOVd4HlU6fmBOM1jbuVA&s=19

Payment eligibility

To be eligible for the payout, Twitter said the content creator must have subscribed to Twitter Blue or be a verified organization.

In addition, such a creator must have “at least 5 million impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months,” and pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

In addition, the user must also have at least 500 followers.

Twitter said creators will also need to open a Stripe account as it currently works with Stripe for payouts and is rolling out to its first batch of creators who have already signed up for creator subscriptions.

How to join

Eligible users will be able to join and set up payments from within the Monetization section of the app. This is found in the side menu on iOS and Android, and the overflow menu on the web.

Once you click “Join and set up payouts” you will be redirected to our payment processor, Stripe, to set up an account to receive your share.

This Stripe account will be where you will be able to transfer funds to your external bank account. Once you opt-in, you will receive payouts at a regular cadence, so long as you have generated more than $50 USD.

X said it may modify or cancel the Program at any time in its sole discretion, including for business, financial, or legal reasons.