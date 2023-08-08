The recent closure of Niger’s airspace by military leaders has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s aviation industry, as airlines flying between Europe and southern Africa are forced to grapple with longer flight distances and increased operating costs.

The airspace closure, citing the possibility of military intervention from neighboring states, has led to a rerouting of flights and raised concerns over its impact on travel times and ticket prices for Nigerian travelers.

According to the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) issued by Niger, all flights in the country’s airspace have been restricted, creating a complex challenge for airlines operating between Europe and southern Africa.

The NOTAM, scheduled to end on August 7 at 23:59 UTC, has raised eyebrows among industry experts, who foresee a high likelihood of its extension.

One of the immediate effects of airspace closure is the extended flight distances that airlines are compelled to navigate.

According to Flight Radar, a website that tracks airline routes, carriers operating between Europe and southern Africa are now forced to take lengthy detours, adding approximately 1000 or more extra kilometers to their flights.

As a result, the increased flight distances could lead to a surge in fuel consumption, placing a substantial financial strain on airlines.

The closure could affect ticket prices

The rise in operating costs poses a potential threat of increased ticket prices for Nigerian travelers. The extra fuel consumption and longer flight times may prompt airlines to adjust their ticket fares to offset the additional expenses incurred.

Consequently, Nigerian passengers flying between Europe and southern Africa may find themselves facing higher ticket prices, impacting both leisure and business travelers and potentially dampening air travel demand in the region.

For Nigerian travelers, the likely extension of the closure of Niger’s airspace means longer flight times and potential disruptions to travel plans.

Flights passing through the affected region may encounter delays, affecting onward connections and overall travel experiences.

With limited air travel options available, airlines are struggling to find alternative routes, leading to potential flight cancellations or reduced frequency of services.

The limited availability of flights may further exacerbate the challenge of finding convenient and affordable travel options for passengers.

Insecurity concerns

The situation in Niger has also raised security concerns for Nigerian in general, as the country faces a political crisis following a coup d’etat that ousted President Mahamadou Issoufou in February.

The military junta, led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, has suspended the constitution and dissolved the government, sparking protests and international condemnation.

The instability in Niger poses a risk of violence and unrest that could spill over into neighboring countries, including Nigeria.

According to the International Crisis Group, a think tank that monitors conflict situations, Niger is a key partner for Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and organized crime in the Sahel region.

The group warns that any deterioration of Niger’s security situation could have negative consequences for Nigeria’s stability and security interests.

Optics: Therefore, Nigerian travelers are advised to exercise caution and monitor the situation closely when flying between Europe and southern Africa.