Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling commercial hub, serves as the headquarters for some of the country’s largest organizations and businesses.

With an influx of trade companies, foreign investors, and founders, the hotel and conference room businesses have become lucrative ventures, offering a haven for some of Nigeria’s biggest companies.

Hosting annual general meetings (AGMs) is a crucial aspect of corporate operations, and esteemed venues in Lagos have become the preferred choice for top businesses like NASCON, AIICO insurance, Champions Brew, and various financial institutions.

Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja

Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja ranks at the top of the list for AGM venues in Lagos. This prestigious venue offers a grand reception and boasts eight state-of-the-art meeting rooms equipped with cutting-edge audiovisual technology, free high-speed wireless internet, a dedicated bar, and three creative breakout rooms.

With a total meeting space of 2,047 square meters, the hotel can accommodate up to 400 delegates in a theater-style setup. Conveniently located at 38/40, Isaac John Street, Ikeja, it provides a luxurious and sophisticated setting for AGMs. The cost of renting a hall at the hotel can be obtained on enquiry.

Oriental Hotel

Situated on Lekki-Epe Expressway, the Oriental Hotel is a highly popular venue that can accommodate up to 2,000 people in theatre-style seating and 1,200 people in banquet-style seating. Renowned for hosting top-tier organizations like Champions Brew, Oriental Hotel provides a lavish and versatile space for AGMs. The cost of securing a hall venue at oriental is not publicly listed.

Civic Centre

Civic Centre, located on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, is a major first choice for companies headquartered in Lagos. It has hosted the annual general meetings of companies like International Breweries, Unilever, and NASCON (a subsidiary of Dangote Group).

This top-class multipurpose event center serves both the government and private sectors, offering a range of services and amenities. With wheelchair access and free parking within its secure premises, Civic Centre ensures a hassle-free experience for AGM attendees. The cost of renting a hall at this venue can be gotten on enquiry.

Muson Centre

The Muson Centre, situated in Onikan, is another favored destination for AGMs in Lagos. Notable companies like Eterna Plc, NASCON, and AIICO Insurance have patronized this venue for their AGMs. The center can comfortably accommodate 1,000 attendees, and rental costs range from an estimated N90,700 to N1.3 million, depending on the selected halls.

Sheraton Hotel Lagos

Located at 30 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja Airport Road, the Sheraton Lagos Hotel boasts five meeting rooms with a maximum capacity of 300 people. It serves as a hub for major businesses to host their annual general meetings in a lavish and professional setting. Sheraton hotel halls cost an approximate,

While not explicitly mentioned, Marriot Hotel and Balmoral Hall are also popular choices for hosting AGMs. Companies like Oil and Gas firm Okomu Oil and AXA Mansard have found Marriot Hotel and Balmoral Hall to be excellent venues for their corporate gatherings. Renting a hall venue at Sheraton costs an estimated N6 million according to sources.

These luxurious venues in Lagos provide the perfect backdrop for annual general meetings, offering world-class facilities, top-notch services, and convenient locations. As Nigeria’s corporate landscape continues to thrive, the demand for exceptional AGM venues will undoubtedly grow, making these prestigious locations even more sought-after by businesses looking to make a statement while conducting their crucial annual gatherings.