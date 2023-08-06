The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has predicted three days of heavy, moderate, and low rainfall across most states of the federation, starting from Sunday.

NIMET also stated that for the three days period, strong winds may be experienced in about 15 northern states.

A statement by the Director-General, NIMET, Prof. Mansur Matazu, said that heavy rainfall is expected in most northern states of the Federation on Sunday.

The agency mentioned the states to include parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau and Niger states.

It is also said that moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely over parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Adamawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Taraba State.

Also, low to moderate rainfall is expected over Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Rivers, Enugu and Rivers state.

NIMET, however, emphasised that there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards across the country due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated on Sunday.

For Monday, the agency predicted heavy rainfall over a few places especially parts of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, while moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Kaduna, FCT, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Taraba and Adamawa states.

The same day, Nimet explained;

“There is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards across the country due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated.”

For Tuesday, NIMET predicted moderate rainfall in 13 states, all in the northern parts of the country.

The agency mentioned the states to include parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe and Borno, while elsewhere there is little or no risk of hydrometeorological hazard.

It further pointed out that there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards across the country due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated on Tuesday.

The statement added: