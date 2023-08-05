The Nigerian Government disclosed plans to upgrade one of the only metro systems in Nigeria, Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) System

The N5 billion contract was announced by Mr Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary FCTA , on Friday.

He added that the project would be executed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) within 12 months.

Upgrade

Mr Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary FCTA said the aim was to restore the vital rail transportation infrastructure, which he described as the “lifeblood of Abuja city”, citing that the Abuja light rail will play a crucial role in easing transportation challenges and enhancing mobility for residents.

He also acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the temporary shutdown of the rail system as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, which he says caused the equipment to be damaged by vandals during the period.

Contract and Rehabilitation

The FCTA chief added that the contracts for the provision of security for the ARMT System have been awarded, he said:

“We are taking stringent measures to safeguard this valuable asset.

“We will not allow the actions of a few vandals to undermine the progress and potential of this essential public service.

“We will leave no stone unturned in restoring the Abuja Light Rail System to its former glory and ensuring it surpasses its previous performance,” he said.

They added that the rehabilitation would involve the repair and replacement of damaged equipment, upgrading of facilities, and implementing modern security measures to protect against future threats, saying:

“We will soon witness the return of a more efficient and reliable transportation system.

“This is because revitalisation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System is not just about repairing physical infrastructure; it is a testament to the resilience of our city and its people.

“It showcases our determination to overcome challenges and our unwavering commitment to the welfare of our citizens.

“It is a demonstration of our government’s dedication to creating an enabling environment for economic growth and social well-being,”

The Director of Transportation, FCTA, Mr Joseph Akinteye, explained that the project consists Lots 1 A and 3, which span 45.245 kilometres.

He said the initial ARMT system was 77.775 km but only 45.245 km was completed in 2017, commissioned in 2018, and followed by a trial operation service which lasted for 20 months, adding that the the rehabilitation, when completed, would bring back the Metro Line services.

In case you missed it

In a bid to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal of Nigerians, Nigerian lawmakers and administrators have proffered alternative energy solutions for masss transit.

President Tinubu announced a plan for 3000 Gas powered buses, while Delta and Ogun states have also announced plans for electric vehicles.