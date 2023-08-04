In the ever-changing world of blockchain technology, staying ahead of the curve is essential for success in the digital money market.

As cryptocurrencies gain popularity and decentralized finance (DeFi) takes centre stage, individuals must equip themselves with the knowledge and skills to navigate this new era of finance.

Nigeria leads the way in cryptocurrency adoption in Africa, with a reported 32% of Nigerians owning or using cryptocurrencies, according to a survey conducted by Statista in 2022.

This percentage will take a huge turn with the recent launch of the Nigerian Blockchain Policy on May 16, 2023, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward blockchain adoption.

The policy aims to create a blockchain-powered economy that supports secure transactions, data sharing, and value exchange, fostering innovation, trust, growth, and prosperity.

Blockchain technology has the power to revolutionize various industries, but currently, only a fraction of Nigeria’s market is being utilized, leaving vast untapped potential.

Blockchain Problems: The Knowledge Gap

Despite Nigeria’s impressive cryptocurrency narrative, there is a pressing issue: the knowledge gap. Many individuals are still unaware of the transformative potential of blockchain technology, limiting their participation in the digital economy.

The challenges faced include:

Lack of Awareness: The fast-paced nature of blockchain technology leaves many individuals unaware, with little or no knowledge of the transformative potential of blockchain technology and its various applications beyond cryptocurrencies.

Complexity: Blockchain technology can be complex and intimidating for beginners, deterring them from exploring its potential benefits.

Security Concerns: With the rise of scams and hacks in the crypto space, security remains a significant concern for individuals looking to participate in the digital economy

Empowering A Digital Financial Literacy Generation

To truly capitalize on the transformative potential of blockchain technology, one must be prepared to embark on a journey of learning, understanding, and utilization.

The digital landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and those who possess the knowledge and skills to harness the power of blockchain will undoubtedly emerge as leaders at the forefront of innovation.

Recognizing this need, Sasomis Academy, founded in 2018 by Ochomma Miracle, the CEO, and Solomon Gift Amunde, COO, brings their expertise in blockchain engineering, blockchain project management, crypto trading, and blockchain education on a mission to empower individuals in the digital economy.

Providing simplified in-depth knowledge on web3 and crypto-related topics, Sasomis Academy aims to pull individuals out of penury through the possibilities offered by blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

With the launch of its blockchain education hub, the academy aims to address these challenges by offering blockchain education and management solutions tailored to the needs of enthusiasts and investors. Through their comprehensive curriculum and industry partnerships, they provide:

Blockchain Education: Our courses cover a wide range of web3, crypto-related, and blockchain development topics, breaking down complex concepts into easily understandable modules with hands-on training and internship opportunities upon completion. We empower individuals with the knowledge they need to navigate blockchain technology confidently.

Community Engagement: Sasomis Academy serves as a hub for students and industry experts to engage in conversations, exchange ideas, and collaborate, fostering supportive community engagement. They encourage growth and learning through shared experiences and expertise.

Consultation: Sasomis Academy goes beyond education, offering strategic advisory and project management services to individuals and organizations in web3, crypto, and blockchain-related projects. Our experienced consultants provide valuable insights, helping clients identify opportunities, mitigate risks, and make informed decisions in blockchain technology. With our guidance, clients can securely leverage decentralization to earn yields on their crypto assets. Whether you’re an enthusiast optimizing investments or a busy professional maximizing digital assets, our experts help you make informed decisions for sustainable returns.

Sasomis Academy’s team is at the forefront of Nigeria’s blockchain education revolution.

Their comprehensive curriculum, cutting-edge courses, expert consultation, and vision have paved the way for no less than 1,000 individuals and businesses to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the digital revolution. Visit https://academy.sasomis.com/ Learning Hub today and embark on your journey toward blockchain mastery.