The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri, has drawn the ire of Nigerians on social media as he announced the appointment of 35 people as Special Assistants on social media and content creation.

The 35 social media content creators are part of a 47-man list of the Governor’s media team, comprising special advisers and special assistants.

According to the Governor, the team would play a crucial role in enhancing his government’s communication efforts and strengthening its public engagement.

“I’m confident that this diverse and talented team will play a crucial role in enhancing our communication efforts and strengthening our public engagement. Together, we’ll work towards achieving our goals and serving the people effectively,” he said in a tweet containing the list.

Social media reactions

This, however, did not sit well with many Nigerians who felt the Governor would be worsening the condition of the state’s citizens by overloading his cabinet.

Coming at a time the federal government is asking Nigerians to tighten their belt and bear the impact of necessary economic reforms, which include fuel subsidy removal, they are angry that those in government are increasing the cost of governance through their bogus appointments.

Expressing his anger in a reply to the Governor’s announcement, a Twitter user, @OlorogunErnest, said:

“Seems there’s so much madness in the air of Adamawa state. From Binani to the bleaching senator who beats up a female in a sex toy shop and recently talks nonsense about starting primary school at 3yr old during a ministerial screening and now to wasteful Fintiri. Your Excellency, does this list look reasonable or sensible to you?”

Another user, @iam_bussie replied to the Governor saying:

“So, you are Soo clueless that you need 47 persons to handle your media department. At a time we are asking for trimming in cost of governance. Walahi, it can never be well with you people thinking you can use government coffers as a means to reward people.”

@amudaDewale also tweeted:

“How do you plan to reduce the cost of governance with so many advisers on media only? Will they be operating the Adamawa radio station or the TV station, why do you need about 50 people?”

Another tweep, at @omotayo_one, blamed the Federal Government for sharing free money to the states which gives them the leeway for wasteful spending.

“It’s not your fault. If you are only surviving on the revenue your state is producing without the help of the FG, you will spend more wisely,” he tweeted.

Aside from the Governor, there have also been concerns over the number of Ministers that have been appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

With the supplementary list submitted this week, the President now has 47 Ministers, the highest by any administration in the country.

On Friday, the President also submitted the name of Festus Keyamo to the Senate as an additional Ministerial nominee, making it 48.