The Goethe-Institute is supporting outstanding contemporary African artists who are contributing to the cultural dialogue on the African continent with cash awards through its Henrike Grohs Art Award 2024.

The Award aims to support and promote emerging artists who are responding to the challenges of practising on the African continent.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, successful artists will receive a grant of €20,000 or €10,000 towards the production of a publication on their work. Artists or collectives will be selected as runners-up and will be awarded a cash prize of € 5,000 each

About the award

The Henrike Grohs Art Award is a biennial art prize conceived by the Goethe Institute and aimed at young artists who live and work on the African continent.

It is awarded biennially to an artist or arts collective practising in the field of visual arts and aims to support emerging artists in their careers, responding to the challenges of practising on the African continent.

The award is granted by a global panel of judges who will shortlist the selected recipients and then determine the award recipients who will be unveiled at an international event situated in the respective continent.

A selection committee will assess the majority of the applications and pick artists to showcase before the global panel of judges for the ultimate selection.

Both the selection committee and the panel of judges consist of contemporary art experts from around the world.

Eligibility requirements

The eligibility requirements for this award are as follows:

Emerging visual artists living and working on the African continent can apply

Artists should have been practising for at least 5 years, with the ability to display a coherent body of work.

Artists are to apply through an open call. All artists except the former award winners are eligible to apply multiple times (once per edition), as long as they follow the application guidelines.

Each applicant may apply only once during the current application process;

A collective of artists is to apply as one participant, but any artist who belongs to a group is not barred from applying individually as a separate participant

Applications can be made here before the 31 August 2023 deadline.